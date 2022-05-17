WWE’s Alexa Bliss had another match against Sonya Deville on tonight’s RAW, and before the match got underway, a new theme song was debuted for the former Women’s Champion. With Lily still in her hands, Bliss had a new intro animation that still inspired the ‘twisted Bliss’, dark character she has maintained.

The song was a punk-pop style song that had a female lead singer, something that fits with Bliss’ style well. Certain lyrics stood out, like “sugar and spice” and “stand up, shut up, and fight”.

Though it was a close match that could have gone either way, Alexa Bliss pulled out the victory once again over Sonya Deville on tonight’s show.

The Five-Time Women’s Champion recently returned to WWE programming on the May 10 episode of Monday Night RAW, where she quickly defeated Deville. The match was Bliss’ first since her return at the Saudi Arabia-based Elimination Chamber premium live event this past February.

Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, got married last month during a star-studded ceremony featuring many current and former WWE stars in California. You can see several photos from their wedding day at this link.

