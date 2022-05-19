Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron) recently spoke with SEScoops regarding Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on WWE RAW this week. The former WWE superstar has stated that Naomi isn’t happy with her recent booking, but Andrew also suggested the Legit Boss may have manipulated or coerced Naomi into leaving the show.

Andrew went on to discuss the rumored incident regarding Sasha Banks back in 2019, when some claimed that Banks and her then-partner, Bayley, were upset about losing the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35 — the story was never confirmed and has at times been actively mocked, though Banks did go on a hiatus from the company afterward. “She walked away, and she was like, ‘give me what I want, or f*ck off,’” Andrew said.

However, Andrew also admitted to not actually knowing Sasha Banks that well in person.

“I have nothing to say about Sasha, I don’t know her like that,” she said. “Good for you for standing up for what you want, but I will rep, and always rock with someone that I f*ck with, and Naomi is my f*cking ride or die, and she deserves everything.”

Even though Naomi is one-half of the current Women’s Tag Team Champions, Andrew believes her former partner has yet to realize her full potential in WWE, and that she deserves a run with Raw Women’s Championship.

“She’s younger than me, but I look up to her, because of what she represents,” Andrew said. “She’s not only a role model, she represents for girls who look like me. She’s great in the ring, she’s unproblematic, she gets along with everyone. Why can’t she f*cking be here? Give her the f*cking belt!”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SEScoops with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]