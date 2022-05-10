WWE is still planning on having the match between RK-Bro and The Usos, but the company is not going to unify the titles, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

While it was made clear that those plans can still change slightly, the current idea is for RK-Bro and The Usos to compete in a major match. But WWE does not want to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and that isn’t in the works. This would seemingly hint that a match between them would have some form of DQ finish.

Originally WWE had advertised a title unification match to take place at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. But that ended up being changed into a six-man tag team match. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were added to the equation to round out the teams. The Bloodline would go on to win that one after the Tribal Chief pinned Riddle.

On Monday Night RAW this week, the show opened with RK-Bro making it clear that they still want the match with The Usos. While they ended up successfully defending their titles against The Street Profits, the focus for them was on SmackDown. The two men made it clear they will be visiting the blue brand this week to confront The Usos.

WWE’s next premium live event is Hell In A Cell, so the match between the two teams could take place on that show. But it is unknown whether or not both titles will end up on the line. It could end up being a case of battling for bragging rights. Both teams have been dominant with their title reigns.

The Usos are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in history, with their current run at 294 days, and counting. Meanwhile, RK-Bro are 61 days into their second run, holding the titles for a combined 203 days across them both.

