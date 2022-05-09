During a recent conversation with Catch Club, one-half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle, reflected on his tag team runs in WWE. He’s found major success in both NXT and WWE with each of his partners, Butch (Pete Dunne) and his current partner, Randy Orton.

For Riddle, the biggest difference he’s noticed between the two experiences is the knowledge he’s provided by his partners. Dunne shared his wealth of experience and knowledge to create a better tandem unit with Riddle, while Randy has emphasized the importance of storytelling throughout tag matches.

“I’ll say this, tagging with Pete in NXT, or Butch, he has a wealth of experience in wrestling. He’s from the UK, he’s been wrestling since, I think, 14. He’s been doing it forever, and before I tagged with him, I rarely did tag matches and even when I did, it was with Jeff Cobb and we were on the indies,” Riddle recalled. “We were the Chosen Bros, and we dominated but we were two singles wrestlers. And when me and Pete joined up, we were still two strong singles wrestlers but Pete has a mind for tag team wrestling and multi-man matches. So then, I started picking Pete’s brain and started learning different sequences, learning different kinds of layers or layouts to put a match in. So, that’s what I learned from Pete.

“But then, with Randy, I learned how to do less and get the most out of it. Like, I think the last person that interviewed me said, you know, you get beat up, and you do this, and the crowd’s going crazy for Randy. Then you finally tag him and all Randy has to do is boom, boom, boom and then the crowd goes crazy, that’s what they’re waiting for. But when I tagged with Pete, I would have never had that kind of hot tag. It would have been — we would have received a pop and done a bunch of moves, but it doesn’t have the same build, you know? And that’s something Randy has really taught me how to do is how to build something, how to, like, tell that story because if you do it right, you can do a lot less work and get way more of a reaction from it.”

Randy Orton recently revealed that he’s having the most fun he’s ever had in his career while working with Riddle. According to the “bro” himself, Riddle believes it’s a two-way street and they are both trying to make their work-life as easy as possible.

“I did it for Pete, Pete did it for me, Randy does it for me — my job in this business is to make your, especially my partner’s, life easy,” Riddle said. “So if I can do anything to make Randy happy or make his life or job easier, I’ll do it, especially if it’s not hard for me. So sometimes, I do a little bit of extra work and stuff like that, but I know that at the end of the day, the juice is worth the squeeze, you know? Even if I get slammed a couple of times, I know, at the end of the day, what’s coming. You know what I’m saying?”

