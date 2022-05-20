As reported earlier, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon added the line in the recent Money in the Bank commercial that the winners of the briefcases would get title shots at WrestleMania.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the line left a lot of people within WWE creative “confused” as they were under the impression that the plan was to go forward with traditional Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble rules. It was noted they had no idea why the commercial aired as it did, and then continued to air when it was made clear internally that the briefcase winners won’t be involved in the Mania title matches.

The report added nobody backstage in WWE knew why the commercial was not edited after it first aired during WrestleMania Backlash earlier this month, especially after the internal clarification.

It was also speculated that WWE wants the audience to think that the winners of the briefcases are battling for a Mania title shot. It’s possible Vince McMahon simply did not let anyone know of the potential rule change, however, several higher-ups within the company don’t believe that to be the case.

It’s also possible that Vince McMahon added the line in the commercial knowing that WWE has a stadium to fill for the July 2 event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and figured this strategy would sell more tickets.

In the Money in the Bank commercial, that continued to air this week, Cody Rhodes continues to say, “One lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to main event WrestleMania.”

