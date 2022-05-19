During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on WWE during RAW this week.

The Women’s Tag Team Champions left the arena in the middle of the show after handing their titles to John Laurinaitis, which forced a change to the main event. It was originally set to be a six-pack challenge featuring them both, but that was altered to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka instead. WWE released a statement claiming that the women felt unsafe working against two of the talents and that they had felt disrespected.

“Was it the right thing to do? You know, probably not, we will find out as far as the repercussions if it is a work or not,” he said. “But, I do think that it was handled, let’s just say, unprofessional by walking out like that.”

The specific reason for the two ladies walking out on WWE is unclear at the moment, with neither of them having made a public comment on the situation. It has been reported that they were both set for Women’s Title matches at WWE Hell In A Cell, but were going to lose to Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey. That was a situation that Naomi and Banks apparently didn’t agree with from a creative point of view, which led to them walking out.

“If, and I am just saying if, this is the scenario to where Sasha felt like it was disrespect for her to get beat being a tag team champion, as well as Naomi getting beat being disrespected as tag team champion, if that’s the problem we’ve got a huge problem here,” he said. “That’s why I say it’s hard for me to speculate, it’s hard for me to really talk about what really happened because we are only hearing it from one side. If that was the scenario, if that was the case, damn man the business has definitely gone to the toilet.”

Right now it is unclear what the repercussions of this situation will be, but WWE opted to make it public knowledge both with the statement and via comments on WWE RAW. Becky Lynch brought up that she saw them leaving in a backstage promo, while Corey Graves called them out for being unprofessional on commentary.

“I agree, if that’s the case something should be done, fines, suspended, fired… something should be done,” Booker T stated. “I just don’t think it sets a good example for the guys in the locker room, I just don’t, I do not think this is the way that the business motto should lean towards. ‘Well if I don’t like it I’ll just leave,’ well if everybody thought that way we wouldn’t be having a product here.”

