A lot of former WWE superstars have gone to work for AEW in the last couple years, but Booker T believes there could be some side effects.

During his latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker T reacted to comments made by Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out during “WWE Raw” last week. The World’s Strongest Man took issue with Corey Graves’ commentary during that episode, in which he said that Banks and Naomi had “summarily and unprofessionally walked out.”

“My issue was with people on the show saying that was unprofessional,” Henry said. “Because I’m going to tell you right now, if that was my wife and I’m working on that show, I’m walking down to the announce table.”

Of course, commentators in WWE are often fed their lines directly by Vince McMahon himself. Graves’ wife, Carmella, suggested as much on her social media, and Booker agrees.

“It seems like going to AEW just makes you forget about how the business really works,” he said. “I’m 100 percent sure Mark Henry knows that what comes out of Corey Graves’ mouth is something that he was told to actually say … Especially when it’s something to that magnitude, I wouldn’t imagine that’s his personal opinion.”

Booker believes that Henry was aware that Graves is “there to do a job,” which is why he found Henry’s comments, “really shocking.”

“Mark knows better than that,” Booker said. “Then again, if Jimmy [Uso, Naomi’s husband] was to do something like that, so Jimmy goes to the announce table and he gets fired that same night as well, that makes no sense to me. I would think Mark knows that … I don’t know if it’s just to get their internet buzz or anything like that, but Mark knows better than that, and to hear that it’s shocking more than anything.”

Jimmy Uso has yet to make a public comment on the situation, but it’s been reported his career isn’t going to be affected — which was seemingly confirmed by the fact that he and his brother, Jey, currently hold both of WWE’s tag team championships. Meanwhile, Graves is not the only person to speak disparagingly about Naomi and Banks on the air, as Michael Cole did the same on WWE “SmackDown,” stating that they “let us all down.” This appears to support the idea that the words being spoken by the commentary team are, in actuality, the words of Vince McMahon.

