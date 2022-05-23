One week after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE “Raw”, many questions remain.

With WWE “Raw” nearing airtime this week, fans may be wondering what the duo’s status is for this evening. According to a new update from “Fightful“, Banks and Naomi are not scheduled for the show tonight, and furthermore, it’s noted that “[there’s no] indication there’s an end on the horizon for this situation”.

The new report also recapped what went down one week ago as the show was going live, confirming that Banks and Naomi exited the building “at the start of the show”. 45 minutes before the show actually began, the original six-way match was listed on the internal schedule but hadn’t been assigned a referee or a producer. Additionally, backstage segments for Becky Lynch were already on the schedule for the night but no other participants in the original six-way match were scheduled for backstage segments at that point in time.

When it comes to the Facebook pages of the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions being deleted, those accounts are controlled by WWE and made specifically “for promotional reasons”. Their Twitter accounts, however, are usually managed by the WWE star.

Despite their merchandise being removed from WWE Shop, the report explains that WWE continues reiterating this is not an indication that Banks and Naomi are released from WWE. The decision to pull their merch was part of the “indefinite suspension” announced this past Friday on WWE “SmackDown”.

Lastly, regarding Naomi’s husband Jimmy Uso, his career “is not expected to be affected professionally by this”. That has already been made evident by the huge victory he and his brother, Jey Uso, had this past Friday night when they defeated RK-Bro to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]