During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Cody Rhodes and how he has matured as a performer. For him, the former AEW star is now trying to motivate the fans, rather than just doing moves.

“I’m a Cody fan, man. I got a chance to talk to Cody this weekend, in the TV locker room,” he said. “Because that’s where the boys dressed, the old-school. Cody came in, and his dad, Dusty, he didn’t call me Booker T, he always used to call me, T Book. Cody calls me T Book as well. We were talking about something, and he said one thing that made me think about him and I when we worked together.

“He goes, ‘you’ve got to know when you’re driving, you’ve got to know when you’ve got the keys.’ The thing is, that’s what I was telling him when we were working each other. Not to hear him have all of that still stuck in his head, it made me feel pretty good. Let me know that I did my work, I got my work done when I was working with Cody.

“Because he is a different worker, he’s matured, he’s more polished, he’s more seasoned. He’s not going out there just running around doing something just because he can do it. Now he’s trying to motivate the fans to feel a certain way about Cody Rhodes and what he’s trying to achieve.”

Booker T also spoke about who should be the one to dethrone current undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Both Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre were brought up, but for him, it is the American Nightmare that has the edge.

“I’ve got to go with Cody Rhodes,” Booker T stated. “Drew McIntyre, like I said on the kickoff show, being a part of that six-man with RK-Bro, keeping himself real close to the body. Making sure he stays close to the championship. It’s good for Drew McIntyre. Letting everyone know, man, I am not far from this picture. But, the guy that’s got the hot hand, the guy that’s got the rocket on him is Cody Rhodes. I say you run with that, man until it cools off. I don’t think that’s going to be for quite some time.”

Booker T has praised the manner in which Cody has performed since he returned to WWE. He thinks that he is putting on great matches to showcase what the Rhodes family is all about.

“I said when Cody come back, it was going to be big things for Cody Rhodes. I said they wasn’t going to rush him back or anything like that. It was one of those things when Cody came back, it was a big deal,” he said. “They build it up to be a big deal, Cody went out and delivered as well, and then just Sunday night Cody went out and delivered again. So, I see Cody being matched up to go out there, and have some really, really great matches. That really showcases what the Rhodes family has always been about.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]