During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T weighed in on MJF potentially wanting to leave AEW. It has been reported that the young star has been frustrated with his contract situation as of late, and was leaning towards not signing a new deal, sparking rumors about him joining WWE in 2024 when his existing AEW run is set to end.

For Booker T, he isn’t sure if the entire situation is a work, because that’s how a wrestler thinks. He believes that if MJF was locked down, he would be telling him to keep talking right now.

“I don’t know, is it a work? Most wrestlers think everything is a work. And I’m going to tell you right now, I wouldn’t doubt it if it is work. If I had a kid like MJF, and I knew I was going to be locking this kid in, and he was making noise like that, I think I would tell him to just keep talking. Just do what you do, whatever you want to do,” he said. “I think he even said something on the show about the guy in the back, referencing Tony Khan. I think sometimes you’ve got to be able to take advantage of certain situations when you’ve got a guy like MJF.”

MJF has been doing exactly that as of late, speaking about WWE, and dream matches he could have. That is where Booker T thinks the AEW star is different from most. Booker believes that MJF understands the business, and has picked up on it.

“That right there is what real true wrestlers really do, that suspends your imagination,” he said. “They know you’re in a game, that’s sports entertainment. But, they still make you believe everything that they’ve got going on. That’s the art of professional wrestling, it really is. Most people don’t get that, a lot of guys don’t get that. But, he’s one that understands, and picks it up.”

Right now it is unknown whether or not MJF would look to join WWE in the future. But, if that’s what he chooses, Booker T thinks the door would be open, and so would a nice paycheck.

“The thing is, if in 2024 he did want to come to WWE, I think the door would be open for him. I think there would be a nice paycheck there for him as well. I’m going to tell you right now, nothing against what AEW has created, and what they’re doing right now. But, I can only imagine MJF, and the feeling he would have at WrestleMania,” he said. “That’s the pinnacle of most kids wanting to be wrestlers, that’s the pinnacle. WrestleMania, to get on that stage in front of 100,000 people that’s the stage that MJF definitely wants to have a feather in his cap. I could be wrong on that, but I think that’s why you get in the game.”

