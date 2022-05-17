AEW’s MJF recently spoke with Rasslin’ about his future possibly working for WWE. In recent months, the AEW pillar has teased the idea of leaving the company. He has spoken about his contract openly, which expires in 2024, and that has led to plenty of speculation about his future.

MJF got the chance to discuss WWE’s top star, Roman Reigns, and he made it clear that he likes the Tribal Chief. “By the way, as I’ve discussed before, there’s no bigger Roman Reigns fan than me. I also love what Seth Rollins is doing,” MJF stated.

MJF believes that if he got in the ring with Roman Reigns, the two of them would have an entertaining match. But he’s not the only WWE Superstar that MJF wants to work against.

“I’d imagine, I think me and him would have a tremendous match, yeah,” he said. “I think it would be a friendly competition. I also, I would love to wrestle Seth Rollins. I would love to wrestle The Miz. There are a lot of guys over there.

MJF then discussed Cody Rhodes, who returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He stated that they still talk to this day and claimed Cody is a sweetheart. That’s because the WWE Superstar offered his parents tickets to an episode of SmackDown in Long Island recently.

“Yeah, that’s my best friend, the ‘Rollerchodester’, Cody Rhodes. Me and Cody, we still talk sometimes to this day. I love that guy. Also Cody, God, Cody Rhodes is a sweetheart,” MJF said. “He texted my parents and he offered them tickets for the Long Island show at SmackDown. They couldn’t go, they were busy, but it was very sweet of him to do. Also, have you seen his baby? What a cute bay, oh my gosh.”

