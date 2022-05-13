AEW’S Brian Pillman Jr. is set to make his acting debut after being cast in the upcoming feature film The Charisma Killers.

The news was first broken by Michael Matteo Rossi, who is a writer, director, and producer of the film, “Very pleased to announce that Brian Pillman Jr has joined the cast of my feature The Charisma Killers in his debut acting role!”

Pillman Jr originally teased the news yesterday, claiming that he had something exciting to reveal to his fans. Today he had the chance to chime in once the news was made public, “The news that I was excited to share with you all today! Just landed my first acting role! I graduated from Varsity Blond to Hollywood Blond!!!”

So far, there isn’t much news known about the movie, or what role Brian Pillman Jr. is going to have within it. This is a big step for the young star and continues to push AEW’s wrestlers into the wider mainstream audience. Earlier today it was announced that several AEW stars will be featured in the next season of Carpool Karaoke.

CM Punk, Christian Cage, Britt Baker, and Bryan Danielson were shown together in one car, while Powerhouse Hobbs, Ruby Soho, and MJF were in another. All of the wrestlers then appear to come together on a large bike where they are all cycling together, presumably singing as well.

The Varisty Blondes have recently been feuding against The House Of Black, which has led to Julia Hart’s personality tweaking slightly. There were some rumors about Brian Pillman Jr’s AEW status at the start of the year but he has since clarified that he has no desire to leave the company in a lengthy post.

