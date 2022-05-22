Former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker surprised fans with an appearance with Absolute Intense Wrestling this weekend.

During the Gauntlet for Gold match last night, Baker was a mystery partner for Wes Barkley, Josh Bishop, and Dominic Garrini. With Britt’s assistance, the team was able to score the victory over their opponents, Philly Collins, Marino Tenglia, Matt Cardona, and Chelsea Green.

Baker got the pinfall after Cardona attempted to use one of his many title belts as an advantage, but he accidentally knocked out his wife, Chelsea Green. That is when ‘The D.M.D.’ applied the Lockjaw submission for the win.

Baker used to frequent AIW prior to signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Her first appearance can be dated all the way back to 2016, when she was only a year into her career but showed promise to be a future star. That same year, Baker was offered a role as a jobber on WWE television, which was ultimately for a squash match against Nia Jax.

This past Wednesday on AEW “Dynamite”, Baker defeated ‘The Joker’ in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament to advance to the semifinal round against Toni Storm. Maki Itoh put up a hard-fought battle during their match but succumbed to the Lockjaw submission.

The tournament finals will be held at AEW “Double Or Nothing” on May 29 in Las Vegas. Dr. Martha Hart, Owen’s widow, will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

ABSOLUTE CHAOS (pun intended) AT #AIWGauntlet@RealBrittBaker RETURNS TO AIW TO SAVE HER AIW ACADEMY BROTHERS BISHOP, BARKLEY, & GARINNI 8 PERSON TAG WITH THE 4 MENTIONED vs MATT CARDONA, CHELSEA GREEN, & PME WATCH IT ALL AS IT HAPPENS RIGHT NOW ON https://t.co/S1rYY1plyh pic.twitter.com/VXj2ufIokg — IWTV (@indiewrestling) May 22, 2022

We told you that you shouldn’t miss “Gauntlet For The Gold 15” live and in person………..🦷#AIWGauntlet #AIWGFTG15 pic.twitter.com/1P5Io0gnw9 — Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) May 22, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]