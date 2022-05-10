Infamous WWE superfan ‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ saw a familiar face in the crowd while watching WrestleMania Backlash, from home, himself.

‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ can be seen in the crowd at various WWE and AEW shows, most notably howling into the air with The Beast makes his way to the ring. BLG took to Twitter to share footage from this past weekend’s WrestleMania Backlash event, which showed WWE using rehashed footage of himself when he attended an episode of Monday Night RAW back in 2012.

The footage shows a clean-cut, longer-haired version of the man known as ‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ in attendance at a 2012 episode of RAW while reacting to a promo from John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 28.

The pro wrestling superfan, who now dons a much shorter haircut coupled with a full beard, reacted to the footage, going back-and-forth between WWE’s live footage from 2012 and this past weekend’s WrestleMania Backlash event, where the video was edited into the recap of the Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin segment from the April 29 episode of SmackDown, ahead of their match at the aforementioned premium live event.

