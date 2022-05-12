While best known by fans today as a member of Malakai Black’s House of Black stable in AEW, Brody King has continued to be a presence on New Japan programming. And if he had his way, King would like to see the two worlds collide. In an interview with Innes McVey of Inside the Ropes, Brody King talked about wanting to see House of Black in New Japan, whether it be in Strong or over in Japan.

“I would love for the House of Black to be in New Japan, whether it be in Japan or here for Strong,” King said. “I think that would be a cool thing to happen and I feel like there are so many match-ups that can happen that would blow people away. House of Black vs Los Ingobernables De Japon, or House of Black vs Suzuki-Gun would be awesome.”

Brody King’s wish may soon come true thanks to AEW/NJPW’s Forbidden Door event, taking place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. King is excited about the event, and also revealed who his dream singles opponent from New Japan would be.

“I was very excited,” King said. “I think that it’s awesome, and I feel like it’s an exciting time to be a wrestler and to be a fan. There are so many things and so many matches that can happen now that you never thought were possible before. So many people are working together to put wrestling in such a better place than it was before. I feel like it’s just overall very exciting. I don’t know about Forbidden Door but a dream match I have is definitely against Shingo Takagi.”

