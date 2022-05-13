WWE Hall Of Famer Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily ahead of his appearance as commissioner for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling.

The wrestling icon discussed how the wrestling industry is changing, with WWE now having genuine competition in AEW. While he would like to see WWE thrive, Brutus does believe competition is a positive for the business.

“I’d like to see WWE continue to lead and be a force in the business,” he said. “There’s new stuff coming like Boca Raton Championship Wrestling, you know? The AEW, there’s all kinds of new companies coming out, and competition is good. It’s a good thing, at least that’s what I think anyway. Having more is better than less.”

Since AEW’s inception, a lot of wrestling legends have made appearances, whether it has been as a one-off or a long-term agreement. Brutus made it clear he has no interest in appearing for AEW despite his grandson alerting him to the potential of Jungle Boy, who he is interested to see grow.

“Not really, I am still really kind of a WWE guy pretty much,” he stated. “I mean, helping out the guys as the comish, I am sure is not going to cause any problems. My grandson, Gino, he’s got a thing for an AEW guy, the Jungle Boy. I’ve watched some of his matches, and I actually met him at WrestleCon in Dallas, he was a real nice kid, looking forward to seeing how he’s going to fare.

“This is a tough business, he’s not a real big guy, but he is super athletic, and looks like he’s got some talent, it’s going to be interesting to see how he fares.”

Over the years there has been a lot of comparisons between WCW and AEW, particularly due to the large roster. Brutus Beefcake does see some similarities between them, while he put over the talent overall.

“Maybe a little bit, it’s different but it is similar, they have some really good talent, they have great talent. You’ve got the big guys, Sting, Chris Jericho, who’s a friend now,” he said.

The WWE Hall Of Famer, as noted, will be working as the commissioner for Boca Raton Championship Westling this Sunday. The event features the likes of Gangrel and Steve Maclin, and Brutus revealed why he agreed to participate.

“It just presented itself, Neil and Matt (the promoters) are good friends from Boca Raton,” he said. “They asked me if I could help them out and stand in and be the commissioner. They’re starting up a new organization, and they are really, really good people, and I said, ‘yeah, absolutely I can do that.’”

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake makes his debut as the commissioner of Boca Raton Championship Wrestling this Sunday, May 15 at the Boca Black Box.

