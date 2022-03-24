In an interview with FITE TV’s Women’s Wrestling Talk, AEW star Anna Jay talked about her relationship with fellow AEW star and one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy.

In particular, Jay talked about the famous photo of the two where they officially revealed they were a couple, a photo she is happy to point out got more positive feedback than she expected.

“We actually got, for the most part, pretty positive feedback,” Jay pointed out. “Wrestling fans, I feel like a lot of the time don’t love relationships in wrestling. But yeah, we got positive feedback and a lot of feedback. So I was a little shocked. We’re more private too, so I feel like that’s been like one of the only things that we’ve put out there. So it was kind of a big moment and like you said, I feel like no one really knew or had any inkling of us even being together. So it was definitely I think like a WTF moment for everyone.”

Jay also made sure to note that the release of the photo was more Jungle Boy than it was her, though the two discussed posting it beforehand. The photo was ultimately released shortly after Jungle Boy’s AEW World Championship match with Kenny Omega.

“I feel like it was more him,” Anna Jay said. “I think he has said this too. He had a match with Kenny Omega and he was thinking about posting a picture. We had it for a little bit, like a few weeks and he was like ‘I think I might post it after the match’ just because he didn’t want anything to take away from that because it was a huge moment for him. I was like ‘okay, like, this is on you.’ Because he was posting it, not me. So we did put a little thought into it, but once that happened, we were kind of like ‘okay, that’s all we need to do. Now people know we’re together,’ and that’s kind of it.”

