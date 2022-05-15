WWE Hall Of Famer Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily ahead of his appearance for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling.

Brutus Beefcake, like so many wrestlers, came through via the tutelage of Afa and Sika, who are well-respected legends in their own right. Brutus praised them for training him, stating he’s been around the family a long time now.

“When I started in Florida, The Samoans, Afa, and Sika, which are the fathers of the Samoans wrestling community. There’s so many kids, and cousins, and brothers that have come through in the business,” he said. “Those guys originally helped break me in, who helped to train me when I was starting in the business in 1976. So, you might say, I’ve been around the family for a long, long time.”

Brutus Beefcake will be working as the commissioner for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling this weekend. He hyped up the show, revealing an interesting match that will be taking place. It is going to see two female talents compete, being able to use a weighted pillow as a weapon.

“I think fans can expect an unbelievably exciting show,” he said. “You know, we are actually having something, to my knowledge I hadn’t heard much about. But, it’s called the pillow fight, it’s like two girl MMA fighters, they have a weighted, not just like a pillow, it kind of looks like a pillow, but it’s weighted, and they smack each other.

“I guess until one of them gets so tired they can’t smack the other one, and then there’s a winner. I am not really sure what to expect, I’ve never seen it before, as have probably most of the people, I am expecting haven’t seen it either. Something cool to look forward to, I guess.”

When speaking about women’s wrestling in a more general sense, Brutus Beefcake believes they’re often tougher than the men. He thinks they have come a long way throughout his time in the industry.

“Well, a lot of the wrestling lately from what I have seen, the women seem tougher, as tough as the guys. They’re having matches out there, they are really incredible, they’re showing great skill,” he said. “The women have definitely come a huge way, a long way.

