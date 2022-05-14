WWE Hall Of Famer Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily ahead of his appearance for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling.

The legendary professional wrestler has had a brilliant, and lengthy career in the business. He provided an update on his own health, making it clear that he is feeling good right now. Brutus also briefly touched on Roman Reigns, as he is a family friend.

“I am holding up great, just had a birthday, everything is good, looking forward to many, many more years,” he said.

Last summer it was reported that Brian Knobbs was dealing with some serious health issues. A Go Fund Me account was created to help him at the time but he was recently seen at Hulk Hogan’s karaoke bar looking better. Brutus Beefcake revealed that Knobbs was dealing with a knee problem during COVID-19 after having a replacement.

“I was with Knobbs probably a month ago in Jersey, he had some health issues. If he’s lost weight, and is feeling better, that’s good news to me,” he said. “I know he wasn’t doing real well the last time I saw him, but he’s a good guy, and I wish him the best. We all hope he’s doing good. He had a knee replacement that went bad, and they wouldn’t do anything about it during the COVID.

“The surgeries shut down, so he was really having a seriously hard time trying to get around. He needed to get that done, and they put everything on hold.”

When it comes to Hulk Hogan, Brutus Beefcake has been keeping an eye on his regular karaoke shows which he does on a Monday. He believes that the Hulkster is also doing well at the moment, despite the adversity in his life.

“Well, we’ve been tuning in and catching his Monday specials, he’s got his karaoke show going with Jimmy Hart,” Brutus said. “He’s doing okay you know, he’s a tough man, he’s got a lot of adversity but he’s doing good.”

This weekend Brutus Beefcake will be working as the commissioner for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling. This will be the first time that he is taking on this type of role, which he is excited about taking on.

“There’s a first time for everything, and this is my first time as a commissioner in my official capacity for the Boca Raton Championship Wrestling. I am kind of excited, I guess it’s pretty cool to be the comish, so we will see what happens,” he said.

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake makes his debut as the commissioner of Boca Raton Championship Wrestling this Sunday, May 15 at the Boca Black Box.

