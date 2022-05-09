Cesaro could be making his way back to a wrestling ring…or he’s subtly promoting his love for coffee.

Former WWE United States and Tag Team Champion Claudio CSRO [FKA Cesaro in WWE] has fans wondering what’s next ever since letting his contract with the company expire this past February.

The Swiss-born athlete added some fuel to the fire this afternoon when simply posting a single worded tweet just minutes before WWE’s latest premium live event WrestleMania Backlash was set to go on air.

“Soon…”, Claudio posited.

Cesaro initially signed with WWE in 2011 where he quickly rose the ranks, going from the company’s development territory FCW and quickly making his main roster debut in April 2012. Cesaro would win his first singles title just four months following his SmackDown debut, defeating Santino Marella to win the United States Championship. Cesaro is a seven-time Tag Team Champion, holding the titles with Sheamus (5 times), Shinsuke Nakamura (1 time) and Tyson Kidd (1 time).

Cesaro made his final appearance with WWE on the 2/11 edition of SmackDown, where he lost to Happy Corbin in under four minutes.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]