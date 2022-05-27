The future is bright for both members of Jurassic Express, according to wrestling legend Christian Cage.

The former WWE Superstar recently spoke to Jim Varsallone about being able to work alongside Jurassic Express, claiming that, “Jungle Boy has got a huge future ahead of him.” Cage has been paired up with the duo for almost a year now, as he began mentoring them after Jungle Boy eliminated him from the Casino Battle Royal at AEW’s Double Or Nothing in 2021.

Cage feels that they “really are a team” and notes that they “bounce ideas back and forth” throughout the week rather than only speaking to each other on the day of a show. While he has enjoyed solo success since returning to wrestling by becoming the Impact Wrestling Champion in 2021, Cage’s main job has been guiding Jungle Boy and Luchasurus to the top of the card in AEW. A big area that he has helped Jungle Boy in is his promo ability, which the former WWE Superstar has placed a big focus on behind the scenes with the young talent.

“I was really excited to get a chance to be partnered with them and to kind of be a mentor for them, and to guide them ultimately to where they are at now which is the Tag Team Championships,” he said. “We really are a team … That just makes it more special to what I am doing now, and I can’t wait to see where Jungle Boy goes in the future because I do think he has a chance to be a face of the company going forward. And Luchasaurus, same thing, the talent this guy has for a guy his size, the way he can move, man, the sky is the limit for him as well.”

Jurassic Express will be in action this weekend at AEW’s “Double Or Nothing” event where they are putting their AEW Tag Team Titles on the line against the partnership of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee as well as Team Taz members Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus originally won the titles on the January 5 episode of AEW “Dynamite” and they are currently enjoying the third-longest reign in the history of the championships, which is at 140 days and counting.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Varsallone with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

