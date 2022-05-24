Will Ospreay believes that he could have a “sick match” with a homegrown AEW star at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

The New Japan Pro Wrestling star spoke with the “WRESTHINGS” podcast about the historic cross-promoted show that will be taking place next month, stating that CM Punk and Bryan Danielson are “obvious ones” for him to face. The show sold out all of the seats that were originally made available, which led to further tickets being opened up with seats behind the stage of the United Center being made available.

Right now no matches have been officially announced, but it is expected that some dream encounters will be taking place between talents on both rosters. One that Ospreay may not be interested in having is against Kenny Omega, as he recently admitted that the two of them are not on good terms, but he did chime in with a different alternative option for him.

“I would like a challenge and what I mean by that is I would like a homemade guy,” he claimed. “Like someone that didn’t come from NXT, that didn’t come from New Japan, because I think that’s the challenge. Can I do like a sick match with someone that was born and made in AEW? … Jungle Boy, I’d love to tear it up with him.”

Ospreay hopes that AEW and New Japan will, “just go balls to the f*cking wall,” with dream matches at the Forbidden Door show, and he thinks that Kazuchika Okada facing Punk would be a good option to make happen. But Tony Khan will be bringing a loaded roster to this show, from talent who have been around since day one and all the stars he signed since that point from Adam Cole to Andrade El Idolo.

“I love the product I think it’s brilliant, it makes me excited to be a wrestling fan, so the real challenge for me is, there’s obviously guys on there like Keith Lee. Mox, that would be a hell of a thing,” Ospreay added. “Dante would be a good one … But I would just really like somebody who was grassroots because you’ve got all these star guys all these guys there the dream ones.

“You instantly think in your head, top five, Punk, Danielson all these guys, but the guys that were there from the start, I’d like one of them. Because I believe that I could have the best match with one of them, because they’re hungry and they’re going, ‘We should be in those spots.’”

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit the WRESTHINGS podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts