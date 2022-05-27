WWE’s latest sinister faction, The Judgment Day, grows stronger as the weeks go by. Its leader, Edge, has been teasing a number of WWE Superstars that may join the ominous group. One of those wrestlers is former NXT Champion and recent “Raw” newcomer, Ciampa.

“Yeah, I saw it. I don’t know if he’s fishing for likes, maybe? Or attention?” Ciampa said on El Brunch de WWE. “I don’t partake in the ‘what if?’ game. I’m a bit more of a realist. I’m a bit more of a – take on things that are real, as they come in the present moment.

“It’s hard in any business, especially in this business though – if you get too consumed with the past, which is behind you. You can’t change it. You can’t do anything about it. Where you get too consumed with the ‘what if’s?’ in the future, ‘This might happen,’ you worry, you get anxiety, you get stressed out. I feel like you’re wasting your energy. Instead of doing that, deal with exactly what is going on today …

“I like Edge. We get along. I’ve got to know him quite a bit more since neck surgery. We got to know each other. But if the opportunity comes, it comes. If it doesn’t, that’s OK, too. I’m pretty good as a solo act, but I don’t partake a lot in that social media game that you are – I don’t know. I’m not trying to put stuff out there just to get people talking, it’s not really my thing. If it comes, and it happens, I think it would be a great moment. And if it doesn’t happen, I think I’ll be OK, either way.”

The “Rated R Superstar” set the wheels in motion to piece together a stable of Superstars at WrestleMania 38 when Damian Priest distracted AJ Styles, allowing the Hall of Famer to win the one-on-one dream match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. A similar scenario unfolded just a few weeks later at WrestleMania Backlash, where a hooded Rhea Ripley got involved in Edge’s WrestleMania rematch with Styles. The end result saw the one-time “Raw” Women’s Champion declaring herself a new member of The Judgment Day, just moments after costing “The Phenomenal One” the match.

This past week on Twitter, Edge has been posting images of potential new The Judgement Day members including Liv Morgan, Corey Graves, Ezekiel, and even the retired Paige.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit El Brunch de WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

