As we’ve noted, CM Punk wearing a pro-choice shirt on last week’s AEW Dynamite created a lot of controversy on social media, and even elicited a negative reaction from a former WWE Superstar.

On Saturday, Punk took to his Instagram Stories to share a DM he received from a fan, who asked the AEW star to “keep your politics out of wrestling.”

In response, Punk wrote:

I’ll keep politics out of wrestling as soon as you keep politics out of vaginas.

As seen below, Punk shared a screengrab of the fan’s message and his response to him.

Punk also made headlines over the weekend for once again addressing the Naomi – Sasha Banks walkout, imploring the WWE locker room to put out a united front to support their co-workers.

“Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative,” Punk wrote on Twitter. “Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. “Trust me. You’re expendable. Together, you’re unstoppable.”

CM Punk vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship will main event next Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’ll keep politics out of wrestling as soon as you keep politics out of Vaginas.” YESSSSSSS @CMPunk 👏🏻👏🏻🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/Sd4Evn0dsL — Melissa (@melissax1125) May 21, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]