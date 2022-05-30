CM Punk winning the AEW World Championship at Sunday’s AEW “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view has elicited a reaction from one of his old WWE rivals, Alberto Del Rio (Alberto El Patron).

Barely minutes after Punk defeated Hangman Page at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Del Rio sent out a congratulatory tweet along with a few clapping hands emojis.

Punk defeated Del Rio at the 2011 “Survivor Series” to begin his 434-day reign as WWE Champion. Incidentally, Punk’s last World Title bout also came against Del Rio, at a house show in July 2013. Punk left WWE in January 2014.

Last September, Del Rio mentioned how the pro wrestling business stands to benefit from Punk joining AEW.

“It’s awesome! I know the fans are thrilled that CM Punk is back,” Del Rio told Sportskeeda. “I consider CM Punk a friend, and I know he considers me a friend. We had to leave the business or the company where we used to work for whatever reasons. But I’m happy he’s back doing what he loves the most because he’s one of those wrestlers who started in this business for the love and passion, for the business. Not so much for being rich or for being famous, he started in this business because he was in love with (wrestling) since the first time he went to a wrestling show.”

