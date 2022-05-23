AEW’s Double Or Nothing is set to take place this weekend and for the first time in history, neither Kenny Omega nor Cody Rhodes is going to be on the card.

Both men played a huge part in the first-ever AEW Double Or Nothing show, with this being the night Cody competed against Dustin Rhodes, in what remains one of AEW’s greatest ever matches. Meanwhile, Omega was involved in the main event as he was defeated by Chris Jericho in a bout where the winner would go on to be part of the inaugural AEW World Championship match.

Of course, despite being one of the original Executive Vice Presidents, Cody is no longer part of the company, and he is focused on his upcoming Hell In A Cell match against Seth Rollins. Cody wrote on Twitter responding to a fan about his absence from the show this year, “I’ve got my crosshairs on being inside Hell in a Cell, but I’m sure it’ll be just fine without me. I left a lot of love(and blood ha) imbued in that canvas. Very proud of that chapter.”

I’ve got my crosshairs on being inside Hell in a Cell, but I’m sure it’ll be just fine without me. I left a lot of love(and blood ha) imbued in that canvas. Very proud of that chapter. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 21, 2022

Kenny Omega does remain under contract with AEW, and there is a chance he could be around backstage, but he is currently on the shelf recovering from a variety of injuries and has not competed in a match since AEW’s Full Gear in 2021, losing the AEW Championship to Hangman Page.

Omega also responded to the same fan on social media who was noting it wasn’t the same without the pair, “I’ll either be there in spirit or watching via satellite uplink somewhere, (if that counts?).”

I’ll either be there in spirit or watching via satellite uplink somewhere, (if that counts?). — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 21, 2022

The two men were also involved in key matches at the 2020 AEW Double Or Nothing show, as Cody became the inaugural TNT Champion by defeating Lance Archer. On the other hand, Omega was once again in the main event as he competed in the Stadium Stampede against The Inner Circle.

Finally, last year saw Omega defend the AEW World Championship in a triple threat against PAC and Orange Cassidy, while Cody competed in singles action against Anthony Ogogo. The 2022 edition of this year’s event is shaping up to be another strong one, despite these two being absent, with Hangman Page set to face CM Punk in the main event.

