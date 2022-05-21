Cody Rhodes will be in action on this Monday’s WWE “Raw”.

‘The American Nightmare’ goes one-on-one against The Miz on this Monday’s show, a rematch from their encounter on April 11, 2022. In their previous match, Rhodes emerged victorious when he hit the Cody Cutter and the Cross Rhodes to secure the pinfall victory over ‘The A-Lister’. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes can once again pull out the victory and add to his 6-0 televised match undefeated streak.

Also added to this Monday’s lineup is a confrontation between Becky Lynch and Asuka. As noted, Lynch and Asuka were in the main event last week on “Raw” in a bout to determine the new #1 contender for Bianca Belair’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Asuka pulled out the victory with a cloud of green mist and a roundhouse kick, and now, Lynch is one step further from recapturing the Raw Women’s Title she lost at “WrestleMania 38”.

It was also previously announced that Bobby Lashley will host Omos and MVP in an “All Mighty Challenge” this Monday. There’s no word yet on what exactly an “All Mighty Challenge” entails, but we will keep you updated if any details emerge.

Full results from last week’s WWE Raw are available at this link. Stay tuned for our live coverage and viewing party this Monday!

