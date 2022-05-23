Conrad Thompson will not deny that he would be interested in hosting a podcast with the Undertaker, but it remains unclear if he will actually take on the role.

Thompson recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on “The Wrestling Inc. Daily” about his upcoming Starrcast V event, which is set to take place during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Several events have already been announced for that weekend, including the Roast Of Ric Flair and a Jim Crockett Promotions show which will feature the Nature Boy’s retirement match. Current WWE stars, however, will not be in attendance.

“I mean as you recall, once upon a time we promoted the Undertaker at Starrcast 2, and that didn’t work out,” Thompson said, referring to WWE pulling the Undertaker from the event due to its association with AEW back in 2019. “But no, those guys are going to have their hands full, they’re going to be putting on one of, if not the biggest, SummerSlams ever, and I think they’re actually in Atlanta the night before. So no, there won’t be a big WWE presence as far as the current roster.

“But as you and I are recording I think it has been announced that we have got one of the biggest Hall Of Famers and legends of all time, who will be there. Mr. Bret Hart will be joining us to discuss SummerSlam 1992 on the darn near 30-year anniversary.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Undertaker is set to have his own podcast at some stage this year, and while details are vague about it right now, he may need a host. Thompson, who just so happens to be the king of the wrestling podcasting world, hosting numerous shows with legendary names like Jeff Jarrett and Eric Bischoff, seems as though he would be the prime candidate, but he maintains that he’s not lined up to take the job — at least, not yet.

“I would be lying if I said that I don’t hold the Undertaker in high regard and I don’t think that would be a really fun opportunity,” Thompson said. “But I can clearly, concisely say I have not signed a sheet of paper saying I am going to do that. But boy I sure do love to hear the rumors of there being some new podcasts coming down the pike. I sure do love the idea of doing something with the Undertaker, because what a legend and the amount of stories he must have would be incredible, it’s a treasure trove of stories. But as I am talking to you now, no, I am not hosting the podcast.”

