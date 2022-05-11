Following his signing with WWE in August of 2011, Corey Graves has worn a number of different hats within the company to varying degrees of success. Subsequent to his retirement due to concussion issues in December 2014, Graves has primarily been known for his work on commentary, and other on-camera/behind the mic duties.

Speaking recently with Wrestletalk, the self-proclaimed ‘Saviour of Misbehavour’ discussed his current position within the company and the potential for an in-ring return.

“Now what else can I do? Is there some other role? I went and got cleared in the event that the need arises for me to fight somebody in the ring. I’m medically ready” said Graves. “Not in ring shape by any means! Nothing catastrophic will happen if that goes down.”

Graves went on to discuss where he sees his future within WWE and different areas that would interest him beyond the commentary desk.

“Now I’m kinda just, I want to say at a plateau but I’m looking at what else there is I can do. What else can I put my hands on? Is it creative? Is it business? There are so many different facets of this company that I’ve learned since getting hurt that I probably would have never experienced just as a wrestler.

“Learning about marketing, why television works the way it does, television rights, this whole different realm which is uber important to the business, but everyone’s talking about what’s your finish, that was a great bump, that was a great match. There’s no shortage of new tasks for me to learn, I’m just at the point now to work out what that next step is.”

Corey Graves recently married his long-time girlfriend Carmella.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WrestleTalk with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]