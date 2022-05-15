AEW’s Darby Allin is getting the most he can out of his time alongside a legendary name. Sting debuted in AEW in March 2021, and almost immediately, they were paired together on-screen. Allin explained how the bond between him and Sting has grown stronger since then, including how he came to share Sting’s locker room.

“When people first heard that me and Sting were going to be partnered up they automatically said, ‘Hey, it’s the face paint. It’s the only thing they’ve got in common,'” Allin told the New York Post. “If they knew how we were behind the scenes and how we are right now they would understand this is more than just the face paint. We have such a connection.

“I remember back when we were (filming) at Daily’s Place for the year during the pandemic, I would be changing in the boiler room and Sting walked by and Sting has his own locker room, and Sting walked by and said, ‘What are you doing in here?’ I said, ‘It’s a place I feel I can really be myself and cut loose and just think about what I want to do.’ I don’t work well when I’m stuck in big groups of people. And then he’s like, ‘Dude come in my locker room. My locker room is your locker room from now on.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh crap, really ok.’ From there I’ve been changing in Sting’s locker room. It’s just me and him, painting up in his room and we talk for hours. There is so much stuff that goes into that partnership that people don’t get to see.”

Darby Allin has now spent countless hours alongside Sting, in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Allin says he’s learned some valuable lessons from him.

“It’s just staying humble and how important it is to stay humble and how you can win in losing,” Allin explained. “You don’t have to have this big ego like, ‘Hey, I need to win everything’ or ‘look at me.’ Don’t have an ego. You can get just as over and just as popular losing.

Sting has seemingly adopted some of Darby Allin’s risk-taking tendencies over recent months. Matches at the Revolution pay-per-view and on a recent episode of Dynamite saw Sting dive from the stands. Allin said he and Sting have collaborated to come up with some of their signature dives.

“There’s times he’ll be like, ‘Yo, I’ve got to do something cool and jump off of something,” Allin said. “And I’ll be like, ‘cool.’ And then there are times I’ll be at the building before him and go, ‘Hell, what do you think about this’ and he’ll be like, ‘cool.’ It’s a give and take for sure.

