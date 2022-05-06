WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes former NXT Superstar Dakota Kai would be a great asset to AEW.

Speaking on a recent episode of SportsKeeda’s The Bro Show, DDP stated how AEW President Tony Khan should sign Kai once she becomes a free agent.

“I was surprised they [WWE] got rid of Dakota [Kai],” DDP admitted. “She’s good-looking, her work is really good, I was expecting to see her up there, but she never got that shot. If I was Tony Khan, I’d pick her ass up. They have some good talent there with the women now. WWE’s women’s talent is off the charts. Most of the girls are better than the guys.”

DDP added, “If I was Tony, I’d pick her up. But it’s a different world now bro.”

Following her WWE exit last week, Kai issued a statement in which she thanked her fans and peers for the outpouring of love and support.

Kai reportedly had no plans to renew her WWE contract, which was to expire in April 2023. During last October’s WWE Draft, Fightful was told that there was “no solid direction, plan or firm ideas” for Kai on the main roster. She did work several SmackDown dark matches last year and in January, but WWE never had any concrete plans to call her up to the main roster.

Dakota Kai was released by WWE on April 29. She is reportedly serving a 30-day non-compete clause, and will become a free agent on May 30, which would rule out a potential AEW debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29.

