On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, AEW’s Jake Roberts and DDP, Diamond Dallas Page, talked about veteran talent helping out younger talent in modern wrestling, comparing it to how Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat helped talent.

Roberts stated his belief there isn’t as much of it as there was in his era, and also pointed out he had offered advice to younger talent and had, in his words, been shunned. Roberts was also quick to say, however, that it was a different era and that it’s okay for talent to school themselves differently than they did in his day.

“There’s not enough of it,” Roberts said. “I love working for folks. This little run I’ve been doing with Lance Archer and everything, I’ve tried to help some guys and they just shun me off. And I just sit there with my mouth often, like, ‘did this guy just blow me off?’ And I had one guy tell me, ‘hey man, I got my contract.’ Wow. But it’s a different age today. It’s more business today. And these guys back in the old days, you’d walk around with a six-pack in your back. These guys today come around with a computer in their bag, and they’ve got this and they’ve got that. They’re schooling themselves differently, and that’s okay.”

Meanwhile, DDP talked about some of the older wrestlers on the AEW roster, like Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. While noting they were still more than capable of delivering in the ring, DDP praised them for adapting as they got older into becoming true storytellers. He even raved about how much he loved watching the two in the ring during their current runs.

“If you look at some of the older guys, like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, these guys are turning into the real storytellers today,” DDP said. “They’re out there, they’ve slowed down because of age. But also their working IQ (is better than ever). Their stuff is awesome. I love watching what they’re doing. It’s helping new talent. It’s kind of a mixture of old school and new school because they’re still doing some pretty amazing, crazy s--t.”

