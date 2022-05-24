Dolph Ziggler has seemingly expressed his support for Naomi.

Dolph Ziggler has joined the long list of both current and former WWE superstars to seemingly be Team Naomi and Sasha Banks following the indefinite suspensions.

The former World Heavyweight and NXT Champion took to Twitter to share a photo of him and Naomi from years back to offer his support for the former SmackDown Women’s Champion after she and Sasha Banks walked out of the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia ahead of the 5/16 episode of Monday Night RAW. Following Naomi and Banks’ exit during last week’s show, WWE released a statement claiming Naomi and Banks placed their titles on the desk of their Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis.

The company has also removed all merchandise from both Naomi and Banks from the WWE Shop website. On the 5/21 episode of SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that the pair have been indefinitely suspended.

In response to WWE’s actions following the dispute, Naomi removed any mention of WWE from her Twitter profile, while Banks was most recently spotted at a Steve Aoki concert over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Ziggler most recently appeared on WWE programming on the 4/4 episode of Monday Night RAW where he lost the NXT Championship to the current champion, Bron Breakker.

Wrestling Inc. will continue to provide any and all updates on the situation between Naomi, Sasha Banks, and WWE.

