It’s been nearly 20 years since the WWE European Championship was discontinued, but if Drew McIntyre had his way the belt could be seeing a comeback. In an interview with TalkSport, McIntyre talked about his fondness for the title as a child, and how he would love to win the belt should it ever reappear.

“Yes! I just want it,” McIntyre admitted. “Because when I was a kid and I saw it I was like ‘ah man, I want to be European champion.’ And now I can’t because it doesn’t exist right now. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it when I was a kid.

“So just bring it back, let me win it and then I’ll retire it. You never want too many titles in the company because then it’s not as special. I think where we’re at right now is good, but give ol’ Drew the European title for young Drew.”

The WWE European Championship was officially retired in July of 2002, when Rob Van Dam unified the European and Intercontinental Championships after defeating the then European Champion, Jeff Hardy, in singles competition.

If the title were to re-emerge, Drew McIntyre would become only the third UK wrestler to hold the title, following William Regal and “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]