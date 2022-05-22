WWE Hall of Famer Edge continues teasing a new member of The Judgment Day stable.

Ever since vowing that the group wasn’t finished recruiting people, Edge has taken to social media and teased who the possible 4th person may be. This time, Edge posted a photo of one of his current rivals — Finn Balor. It would be a shock to see Balor, who has recently aligned himself with AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, betray his teammates and join The Judgment Day.

However, if the switch were to occur, it wouldn’t be the first time Balor has portrayed a vicious heel in WWE. Months before WWE NXT 2.0 was introduced, Balor had a dominant run as a heel in the black and gold version of NXT and became a two-time NXT Champion.

Other stars Edge has been teasing this week to join the group include Corey Graves, Paige, and Ciampa. We will keep you updated if any more teases are posted by Edge as the airtime for “Raw” approaches.

Edge revealed himself as the leader of The Judgment Day at “WrestleMania 38” when Damian Priest appeared at ringside and assisted Edge in defeating AJ Styles. At “WrestleMania Backlash” earlier this month, a hooded figure interfered in Edge’s match and assisted him in getting a submission victory over Styles. The faction has made it clear that they will continue expanding until they have an iron grip over all of WWE.

