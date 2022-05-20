Edge has made it clear on “WWE Raw” as of late that he is not done adding members to his Judgment Day faction, which already features Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Throughout this week the WWE Hall Of Famer has been sharing images of different wrestlers, seemingly hinting that they could be the next wrestler to join his brooding group. Edge has shared photographs of both Ciampa and former Divas Champion, Paige, which has the internet wrestling community wildly speculating.

Now, The Rated R Superstar has added another name to that list as he has teased WWE “Raw” commentator Corey Graves, sharing a picture of the tattooed former NXT star on his social media. Interestingly, all three of the wrestlers he shared images of has dealt with serious injuries throughout their careers, with Paige and Graves both having to retire from in-ring competition. Meanwhile, Ciampa also had to have a prolonged break from the ring due to his own neck issue, which is something Edge can relate to.

The Rated-R Superstar originally started working with Priest at WrestleMania 38 when the former United States Champion helped him defeat AJ Styles. Ripley then became part of the faction at WrestleMania Backlash after playing the same role against AJ, pushing him off the top turnbuckle.

Graves officially retired from in-ring competition back in 2014, with his final match taking place against Troy McClain at the WrestleMania “Axxess” event that year. Since then he has transitioned into a broadcasting role with WWE, initially commentating on “NXT,” before being moved to the main roster where he has since worked on “Raw” and “SmackDown.”

The former “NXT” Superstar has also been used in a variety of other ways, such as when he hosted the “Superstar Ink” show discussing tattoos with other wrestlers. He also hosts WWE’s official podcast, WWE “After The Bell,” and he and Carmella also had their own reality show on YouTube.

While Graves did have to retire from the business, he has recently been medically cleared to compete again if he wants to do so. He has made it clear that stepping back into the ring is something Graves is open to doing, but only if it serves the story or helps another talent.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts