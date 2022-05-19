WWE Hall of Famer and leader of The Judgement Day stable, Edge, has social media buzzing with a tease about a possible 4th member. As seen below, Edge posted a still shot image of Ciampa on his Instagram page. There was no caption included and neither Edge nor Ciampa have commented on the post.

The group originally began forming at WrestleMania 38, when Damian Priest assisted Edge in distracting AJ Styles and picking up the victory. Rhea Ripley was then added to the mix following WWE WrestleMania Backlash and since that point, they have teased adding a fourth member, with Edge making it clear in promos that he is not done recruiting.

It was recently reported that Edge had actually pitched for Harland to join The Judgment Day, however, the former NXT 2.0 star was released by the company earlier this year. Since then, rumors have swirled that Ciampa, Finn Balor, T-Bar, or someone else will join next.

As for now, The Judgment Day is continuing their feud with AJ Styles, who has aligned with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan in an effort to stop the villains. It is likely they will be competing against each other in some capacity at WWE Hell In A Cell next month.

In the faction’s most recent backstage segments, Edge has been accompanied by an antique scale that represents the balance of judgement they dish out. For longtime fans of Edge, you may notice that this is a throwback to the 2009 Judgement Day pay-per-view poster that features ‘The Rated R Superstar’ pressing on the scale. This was the final installment of the Judgement Day pay-per-view event before it was cut and replaced by Over The Limit in 2010.

