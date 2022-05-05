As noted earlier, W. Morrissey (FKA Big Cass in WWE) made his AEW debut on this week’s Dynamite. Morrissey was brought in by MJF as Wardlow’s mystery opponent. He ended up losing the match.

During the Morrissey vs. Wardlow match, fans at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland began chanting “We want Enzo, No we don’t!”

Enzo, known these days as nZo, has been trending on Twitter since his former tag team partner’s AEW debut.

nZo has been an active member of the MLW roster in recent months, wrestling matches against the likes of K. C. Navarro, ACH and Budd Heavy. Last month, he reunited with Morrissey in a tag team match against Matt & Jeff Hardy at NEW The Return Of The Hardys show in Waterbury, Connecticut.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has also been announced for Mila Kunis’ upcoming animated series, which is expected to be a ‘South Park meets WWE’ style show, featuring wrestling stars. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Rocky Romero are also a part of the cast.

