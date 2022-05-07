As noted this past week, Stu Grayson’s profile was removed from the official AEW website roster, which led to speculation on his status with the promotion. It was then reported that Grayson’s contract expired and that the two sides failed to come to terms on a new deal.

The former Dark Order member finally confirmed the reports yesterday, May 6, saying “best of luck to everyone working for AEW, our great production and medical team, and of course every man and woman who steps into the ring. And to my Dark Order family, I hope the world will soon see what you are truly capable of.”

The man who started The Dark Order with Grayson, Evil Uno, has now tweeted out a response to the news of Stu Grayson’s departure. In his tweet, Uno praises Stu as “one of the best performers in the world” and looks forward to seeing where he lands next.

“Stu Grayson is one of the best performers in the world,” Uno writes. “Whatever he does next, Evil Uno knows he will continue to be one of the best. #SSBForever”

Grayson debuted with AEW at the inaugural Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019, arriving with Uno as the mystery men that led to the creation of The Dark Order. His last match with All Elite Wrestling was the May 2 AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode as The Dark Order defeated Eli Isom, Anthony Bennett, Mike Law, Kori Meshaw, Jaden Valo, and Brett Waters in 12-man tag team action.

Grayson’s last AEW Rampage appearance came on April 1 as he, Uno, and Fuego del Sol took a loss to House of Black, while his last Dynamite appearance was the Casino Tag Team Royale on March 2.

