Evil Uno has shared his latest thoughts on the positioning of The Dark Order in AEW.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s “Ten Count”, Evil Uno, one of the original members of The Dark Order, reflected on how the stable has progressed over three years. The group has yet to obtain AEW tag team gold, however, their former leader Brodie Lee did hold the TNT Championship before his tragic, unexpected passing in December 2020.

With such a big step remaining for the group, Uno points to winning some tag team gold as the next goal for The Dark Order.

“I think every pro wrestler should want and every pro wrestler should try to be champion. Every pro wrestler should aim for more than what they have currently, but I am not the type who holds on to negativity so I’m very happy where I’m at and I’m very happy with The Dark Order is. I feel like we are very beloved, and I feel like we are practically the heart and soul of this company.”

So what about how they are currently booked in AEW? The stars of The Dark Order do compete often, however, it’s more common for them to appear on “Dark” or “Dark: Elevation” than “Dynamite” or “Rampage”. Uno has accepted this for the time being because he recognizes how stacked the roster has become since he first started in All Elite Wrestling.

“When [The Dark Order] started, we were completely unknown. So at Double or Nothing, we showed up and we were met with, ‘Who are you?’ chants. Which, completely, at the time, was justifiable. We had been in Canada for about eight years and nobody knew who either of us was because we had changed names, changed characters. But that kind of was the goal was to come in and be a mystery and develop that mystery over time.

“Now, we’re established characters but we are so vastly different than what we were three years ago. I could have never predicted my course in AEW. There are so many things that have changed from the path of what I thought I was going to do. I am happy in the position I am in, definitely … If you’re going to talk about the top ten wrestlers of all time, we have way more of them than we did before … So I am not upset if I do not make this PPV card, there are always other PPV cards. But I would lie if I would tell you I don’t want more.”

If you use any quotes from this interview, please credit NBC Sports Boston’s “Ten Count” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]