Four matches were announced on Thursday night for next week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV.

Matthew Rehwoldt is set to face former Impact World Champion Rich Swann. Rehwoldt is currently part of Impact’s announce team.

“I’ll dust off the ‘ol boots for a night… Join us next week,” Rehwoldt tweeted about the match.

Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim will face Savannah Evans. As noted, Evans and Jordynne Grace filmed roles for the Starz show Heels this week in Georiga.

Other matches announced were Moose & Steve Maclin vs. W. Morrissey & PCO and Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Heath & Rhyno.

The results for this week’s episode are available here.

Below is the updated lineup for next Thursday’s episode:

* Moose & Steve Maclin vs. W. Morrissey & PCO

* Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim

* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Heath & Rhyno

* Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann

Sami’s mind games are 3 grade Math compared to what I had to overcome in @therealec3 a couple a years…Didn’t end so well for Dixie’s little nephew not going to end well for The Penguin. #IMPACT20 #impactonaxstv https://t.co/ccHMm055gV — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 27, 2022

I’ll dust off the ‘ol boots for a night… Join us next week. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/WGs8FvPaZY — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) May 27, 2022

