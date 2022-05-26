A legendary name from Impact Wrestling’s 20-year history returns to the company on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV”. Frankie Kazarian will be back to face Chris Sabin, another name that’s become synonymous with the company.

Kazarian first returned to Impact last summer for a 6-man tag team match. He teamed with Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan to defeat Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. Prior to his match last year, Kazarian had not appeared in Impact since he left the company in 2014.

Kazarian is a former five-time X-Division Champion. He also had three reigns as a co-holder of the company’s tag team titles.

Tonight’s episode will also feature a qualifying match for the Ultimate X Match at the “Slammiversary” pay-per-view on June 19. Former X-Division Champion Trey Miguel will face Alex Shelley.

X-Division Champion Ace Austin will defend his title in the Ultimate X Match against five challengers. Kenny King and Mike Bailey have already qualified for the match.

Also tonight, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will join forces with the Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes to take on Violent By Design’s Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner. Young is set to challenge Alexander for his title at “Slammiversary”.

Plus, Masha Slamovich, who is undefeated since her return to the company in January, will face Havok.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander & Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner)

Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley

Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin

Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

Raj Singh & Shera vs. Bhupinder Gujjar & W. Morrissey

Laredo Kid will face Black Taurus on “Before The Impact” starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

