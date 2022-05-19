A title match is being promoted for tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling.
The Briscoes will defend their Impact World Tag Team Titles against Violent By Design. It’s a rematch from Under Siege, where The Briscoes won the titles.
Joe Doering and Deaner will presumably represent Violent By Design in the match. VBD’s Eric Young won a title shot against Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at the Slammiversary pay-per-view by winning a Gauntlet For The Gold on last Thursday’s episode.
Laredo Kid and “Speedball” Mike Bailey will meet in a qualifying match for the Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary. Ace Austin will defend the X-Division Championship in the match. Kenny King has also qualified.
All five women scheduled to participate in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain Match at Slammiversary will be involved in a 6-women tag team match.
The following line-up is announced for tonight:
- IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design vs. The Briscoes (c)
- Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey
- IMPACT Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo & Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace, Mia Yim & Taya Valkyrie
- Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)
Zicky Dice will face Crazzy Steve on Before The IMPACT, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.
