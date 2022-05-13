Impact World Champion Josh Alexander’s Slammiversary opponent has been revealed.

During tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS TV, Eric Young won the Gauntlet For The Gold match. He will now get to face Josh Alexander at Slammiversary for the Impact World Title.

Eric Young had defeated Chris Sabin to earn the title match.

The other entrants of the Gauntlet For The Gold match included PCO, Moose, Rich Swann, W. Morrissey, Bhupinder Gujjar, Mahabali Shera, Trey Miguel, Alex Shelley, Sharkboy, Eddie Edwards, Vincent, and Steve Maclin. Full results of tonight’s episode are available here.

Last Saturday at Under Siege, Josh Alexander retained the Impact World Title against NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii. Alexander has been the champion since defeating Moose at Rebellion.

Impact is celebrating its 20th anniversary with Slammiversary on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

Below are highlights from the match and the updated line-up for Slammiversary:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Kenny King vs. Laredo Kid or Mike Bailey vs. three challengers TBD vs. Ace Austin (c)

Queen of the Mountain for the Impact Knockouts Title

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, and Deonna Purrazzo

.@TheEricYoung just dropped @TheCaZXL right on his head with a wicked Piledriver in Gauntlet for the Gold!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/au0quudSZb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts