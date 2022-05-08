After their Under Siege event last night, Impact Wrestling is making its way to Newport, Kentucky at the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation for a TV taping.

Standout matches announced so far include Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White & Chris Bey, as well as a “Gauntlet for the Gold” challenge with TBD participants.

You can see the full card below:

*Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White & Chris Bey

*Gauntlet For The Gold

*Kenny King vs. New Japan’s El Phantasmo

*Honor No More’s Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson

Last night’s special streaming event for Impact Wrestling featured several memorable moments including The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeating Violent By Design (DEANER & Eric Young w/Joe Doering) to become the new Impact World Tag Team Champions. Josh Alexander also defended his Impact World Title against New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Tomohiro Ishii in a match that’s received universal praise online.

If you would like to see the full results from Impact Under Siege 2022, they are available at this link.

Stay tuned for spoilers from tonight’s Impact TV tapings from Newport, Kentucky.

The television trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in the Greater Cincinnati Area (Newport, KY) Sunday TOMORROW NIGHT for #MAYDAY! 🎟️: https://t.co/ro2GTZoFAM@IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/NpJHxa4tFo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 8, 2022

