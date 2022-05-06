During tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS TV, it was confirmed that Ace Austin will be defending the X-Division title against Trey Miguel at Under Siege.

At Impact Rebellion, Ace Austin became X-Division Champion after he defeated then-champion Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey.

Under Siege is May 7 from the Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky.

Below is the updated line-up:

Impact World Title Match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Havok vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

The Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show Match

Gisele Shaw vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne

The thirty-minute Countdown To Under Siege pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via Impact Plus and YouTube. The main card will then air at 8pm ET via Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]