We are hours away from AEW’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view, and as the show approaches, more details are coming to light.

13 matches are scheduled for this evening including the “Buy-In” pre-show match. With such a packed card, fans are likely wondering how long they’ll be tuning in until we get to the main event bout between CM Punk and ‘Hangman’ Page for the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

According to InDemand, if you include the “Buy-In” pre-show, there is a five-hour window for the pay-per-view to stream live. 4 hours remain for the main card, but PWInsider notes that AEW hopes to keep the show shorter than the allotted time with plenty of cushion room.

Though there are several standout matches on the card tonight like the aforementioned World Title match, Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe in the Owen Cup finals, and the first-ever Anarchy in the Arena match, much interest will be on the scheduled Wardlow vs. MJF match. Maxwell Jacob Friedman decided to no show the AEW meet & greet he was scheduled for yesterday. It was later revealed that he actually booked a flight out of Las Vegas for late last night, but the latest update says he is currently still in Vegas.

Another report coming out this week indicates that former TNT Champion Miro has made it back to the United States from Europe just in time for AEW ‘Double or Nothing’. We may just see “God’s Favorite Champion” make a surprise return to the promotion.

You can see the current card for AEW “Double or Nothing” below:

AEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

CM Punk vs. Hangman Page (c)

AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

TBS CHAMPIONSHIP

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c)

OWEN HART FOUNDATION MEN’S TOURNAMENT FINAL

Adam Cole vs. Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe

OWEN HART FOUNDATION WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT FINAL

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

ANARCHY IN THE ARENA

Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager & Matt Menard) vs. Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Ortiz & Santana

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti

MJF vs. Wardlow

(*If Wardlow loses, he can never sign an AEW contract)

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy)

Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)

“BUY-IN” PRE-SHOW

Danhausen & Hook vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese

