Last week, Red Velvet posted a photo on social media of herself, fellow Baddie Keira Hogan and Sonny Kiss in matching gear. The post was perceived as a sign of Kiss joining AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s Baddies section.

At Sunday’s Double or Nothing media scrum, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Cargill if Kiss was on the verge of joining her faction.

“I think Sonny is an amazing person,” Cargill said. “I think Sonny is nothing but a bad b—h. If you see my Twitter, I literally have tweeted this [possibility] out. I think it got over four or five thousand likes. We’re just crowded as hell right now, guys. We’ve got a bunch of people. I’ve got a lawyer [Smart Mark Sterling], a manager [Stokely Hathaway], and two beautiful women right next to me. I love Sonny Kiss, I would love for him to be a Baddie, but we’re loaded right now. I can only do so much [laughs].”

In a recent interview with Vegas Bad Boyz Of Podcasting, Kiss admitted that joining the Baddies would feel like an “organic” move.

“Obviously, the latest one [stable I could be a part of] is The Baddies which there’s been like over thousands, honestly, like, kind of petitions to get me to join which I think it’s probably the most organic faction that I probably could join,” Kiss said [H/T Post Wrestling]. “So I would say The Baddies. I feel like that feels a lot more organic, especially right now. I feel like it’s the most probable and probably the easiest to maneuver through. I think it’d be a really fun idea for sure.”

The manager Cargill was referring to happens to be Stokely Hathaway, FKA Malcolm Bivens in WWE, who debuted at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Hathaway distracted the referee to help Cargill defeat Anna Jay to retain her TBS Title, extending her record to 33-0 in AEW singles matches.

Meanwhile, Kiss trended on social media over the weekend for his performance at a Limp Bizkit concert.

