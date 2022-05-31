When Cody Rhodes announced his departure from All Elite Wrestling, the “Cody Elevator” style entrance had disappeared from AEW entirely; until last night at AEW Double or Nothing. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill came out to a star-studded entrance for her match with Anna Jade, involving show-girls and the return of the elevator from under the stage.

As iconic and memorable as the elevator spot can be for a star’s entrance, AEW President Tony Khan detailed how expensive the spot is for the company, numbers that will shock many.

“I guess I’ll keep using it, you guys are costing me several thousand dollars a week,” Khan said, during the AEW Double or Nothing Post Show Media Scrums. “It adds up to like $150,000 a year, it’s crazy. It’s great, I thought I’d save $3000 a week, but tonight at the pay-per-view, I thought it was great.”

Cargill defeated Anna Jade to successfully retain her TBS Championship after Stokley Hathaway came down to the ring, making his AEW debut and distracting Anna to secure Cargill’s victory.

As far as what fans are told to call the “Cody Elevator” now that it’s in the possession of the TBS Champion, a new name has been established.

“We can call it the ‘Money Lift’ if we’re going to call it something,” Cargill said.

As far as what’s next for Cargill, Athena (FKA Ember Moon with the WWE) made her debut last night, confronting the TBS Champion with Kris Statlander and Anna Jade by her side. It looks as though the two are headed into a rivalry against one another.

