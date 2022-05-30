WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi is evidently thrilled to see Athena, FKA Ember Moon, in major wrestling promotion again.

In the aftermath of Athena confronting TBS Champion Jade Cargill at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Shotzi couldn’t contain her excitement on Twitter.

AINT NO WOMAN LIKE THE ONE I GOT! @AthenaPalmer_FG !!!!! Congratulations tuhtuhpuh!

Shotzi & Athena began tagging in WWE NXT after the latter joined Team Shotzi at the 2020 NXT TakeOver: WarGames event. Thereafter, they teamed up in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, losing to the team of Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez in the final. Shotzi & Athena would eventually defeat Kai & Rodriguez for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. They would hold the titles for 55 days until a loss to Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell of The Way.

We noted earlier how AEW President Tony Khan welcomed Athena to AEW via a tweet, confirming that the former Ember Moon was now a member of the roster. He did the same for Stokely Hathaway [FKA Malcolm Bivens] who also debuted at Sunday’s event.

Since her WWE release last November, Athena has been a regular on the indie circuit, wrestling for promotions such as Warrior Wrestling. Just a night before her AEW debut, she defeated Janai Kai to retain her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title.

